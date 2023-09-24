Shrewsbury man took sledgehammer to woman's home after sending threats and abuse

Wayne Palin, aged 31, sent a number of messages to the victim, before attending her home with the weapon on September 15 this year.

Palin, of York Road, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to harassment and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

His sentence was deferred until October 18 at Telford Magistrates Court for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. He was granted bail on the conditions he stays at his home address every night and does not contact the victim.