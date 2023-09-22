Investigation launched into man's 'unexplained death' in Shrewsbury

Police have launched an investigation into the man's death.

Emergency services were called to Pensfold near to Pensfold shopping centre in Shrewsbury on Thursday, after a man was found unresponsive.

At around 4.30pm, police were informed a man was in cardiac arrest.

A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital by paramedics, but later died. His next of Kin have been informed.

An investigation has been launched into his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies said: ‘‘Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.

‘‘I would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and we don’t believe is linked with any other reports of disorder in Shrewsbury town. While we try to establish the circumstances around his death, officers will be conducting regular patrols in the area.

‘‘Anyone in the area around 4pm yesterday afternoon who witnessed a man waking from Pensfold shopping centre to the New Great Wall is asked to contact Reactive CID team by calling 101 extension 7702257 or by emailing dl-fcid@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 00289_I_ 21092023.’’