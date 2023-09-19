Man arrested after police find tractors stolen from south Shropshire farms

The suspect, in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after the machinery was stolen from farms in south Shropshire.

Rural crime police officers and the Serious Acquisitive Crime Team based at Shrewsbury attended the scene and recovered the stolen tractors yesterday.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones of West Mercia Police said: “This type of crime is sadly not uncommon in the farming community, and I would encourage anyone with any information regarding rural crime to contact us, as we will investigate and continue to catch those responsible.”