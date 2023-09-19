Man arrested after police find tractors stolen from south Shropshire farms

A man has been arrested after police found three stolen tractors.

The suspect, in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after the machinery was stolen from farms in south Shropshire.

Rural crime police officers and the Serious Acquisitive Crime Team based at Shrewsbury attended the scene and recovered the stolen tractors yesterday.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones of West Mercia Police said: “This type of crime is sadly not uncommon in the farming community, and I would encourage anyone with any information regarding rural crime to contact us, as we will investigate and continue to catch those responsible.”

For ways to protect your property, land, and livestock from rural crime, visit westmercia.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rc/rural-crime/rural-crime-prevention/

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

