WATCH: Fresh appeal over Dylan's death as mum speaks of 'heartbreak' of not knowing

Dylan Price

Dylan Price, died after being hit by a vehicle on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop's Castle, in the early hours of Sunday, September 19, 2021.

The young rugby player had been on his way home from a party when he was hit by a vehicle, but no one has been caught, or come forward to say they were responsible.

On the two-year anniversary of his death, his mother, Louise Bristow, and sisters Izzi and Livvi, have urged anyone with information about what happened to Dylan to come forward.

Their pleas have been echoed by Detective Inspector Jo Delahay, who has been working to solve the case for two years.

As part of the appeal, West Mercia Police have released an emotional video, featuring footage of Dylan and his family, and telling of the impact of losing the much-loved 17-year-old.

Mrs Bristow said: "The not-knowing is just heartbreaking. It is still there every day.

Dylan with niece Azaylia and sister Izzi and Livvi

"Somebody knows something. Just tell us. If it is someone they know surely getting it out there would be so much easier for them, because living with the guilt for two years must be absolutely horrendous.

"We know it was an accident but surely... we just want answers."

During the appeal, Mrs Bristow details the events of the day leading up to Dylan's death, and the devastating experience of finding out what had happened to her son.

Dylan's mum, Louise, and his sisters Izzi and Livvi.

She said: "Normal Saturday for Dyl, went off and played rugby, then we went to a party, just local, down the road from him, it was decided to go to another party, so off he went to that one. He knew he could not have too much to drink because he was going out with us the next day for his 18th birthday. So he knew that he had to behave bless him.

"Off he went to the party. Everything was fine. We had a phone call early hours of the morning to say that the tragedy had happened.

"The last person to see him was 2.30am, said he crossed the road and said he was fine getting home and so off Dylan walked and then he was found I think it was about 4.30, 4.45 in the morning, and then we had the horrendous phone call that Dylan had died instantly on the road, and still none the wiser as to what happened."

Dylan playing rugby

Det Insp Delahay called on anyone with fresh information – or the individual responsible – to come forward.

She said she still believed someone local had been responsible, and urged them to help give Dylan's family closure over what happened.

"I would say to the person responsible, rather than carrying this with you for the rest of your life, come forward and try and get it sorted out – which I know is really difficult but it has to be better than carrying this for the rest of your life," she said.

Dylan and his sisters.

"And if there are people who might know something, a member of their family, think about how you would feel if it was your own child."

She added: "We just want to try and get some justice for Dylan's family."

Det Insp Delahay also reminded people that calls to Crimestoppers were 100 per cent anonymous, and that the police have no way of finding out who has provided the information.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 140i of September 19, 2021. People can also visit www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about