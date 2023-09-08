Police sting centred on Shropshire kept millions of pounds of drugs off the streets

Some of the cocaine

Millions of pounds of Class A drugs could have got onto the streets if the police had not intervened.

Officers swoop on the men after the exchange of drugs at an industrial estate in Bridgnorth, a court was told.

The men appeared at Birmingham Crown Court today after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply class A drugs at earlier hearings.

Tayyab Iqbal, 32, of Coventry Road, Birmingham, was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment.

Andrew Worby, 44, of West Royd Road, Shipley, and Onasis Depass, 32, also of West Royd Road, Shipley, each received six year jail sentences.

The court was told that on September 14 last year, Iqbal drove his BMW from Birmingham to an industrial estate in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, that NCA officers were watching.

He saw him enter a storage unit and reappear a short time later carrying a bulging garden waste sack.

He then placed the sack in the car’s boot and drove around the corner where he met two men – Depass and Worby – who were parked up in a white Mercedes van.

The court was told that Iqbal handed the sack to the pair in exchange for a shopping bag before they parted company – Depass and Worby set off in the van, and Iqbal in the BMW.

National Crime Agency officers teamed up with the Central Motorway Police Group, made up of officers from West Midlands Police and Staffordshire Police, to intercept the van near the M6 motorway.

Inside officers found the garden waste sack which contained 25 individually wrapped kilogram blocks of cocaine. NCA experts estimated the street value of the cocaine to be worth up to £2.5 million.

Depass and Worby were arrested roadside, and after being cautioned Worby commented, “I’m just the driver for my boss.”.

Iqbal was arrested at his home address and a number of items were seized, including £20,000 in the shopping bag handed to him during the earlier exchange.

Officers also searched the storage unit in Bridgnorth, and found a Toyota Verso registered in Iqbal’s name. Inside they found two small bags of heroin.

Paul Jones, NCA Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Our successful sting operation prevented a significant quantity of harmful drugs reaching the streets and brought three drug suppliers to justice.

“Crime associated with cocaine is very often violent and exploitative. It has direct links to the use of firearms, knife crime, and exploitation of the young and vulnerable.

“This is why we’re determined to disrupt and dismantle the organised crime groups involved in the wholesale distribution of cocaine to street gangs plaguing our communities.”

Gemma Vincent, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said: “The quantity of drugs seized from the defendants in this case was extremely worrying and, had they been successful, millions of pounds worth of Class A drugs could have ended up on the streets and caused considerable harm to communities.