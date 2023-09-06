Police appeal after 12 ewes and lambs are stolen

Convicted Telford sex offender accused of holidaying with child
Police are investigating the theft of livestock in Powys.
The Rural Crime Team at Dyfed-Powys Police issued an appeal on social media today.
They tweeted: "We have received reports of livestock theft in the Llangurig area."
The incident happened on September 3 and the police said: "Seven ewes and five lambs – all Beulah Speckled – with red 'JJ' pitch marks on rump were reported as stolen."
Anyone with information, should call 0800 555111.