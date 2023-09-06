Police appeal after 12 ewes and lambs are stolen

Police are appealing for witnesses after the theft of Beulah Speckled sheep

The Rural Crime Team at Dyfed-Powys Police issued an appeal on social media today.

They tweeted: "We have received reports of livestock theft in the Llangurig area."

The incident happened on September 3 and the police said: "Seven ewes and five lambs – all Beulah Speckled – with red 'JJ' pitch marks on rump were reported as stolen."