Whitchurch pervert avoids jail over voyeurism

By Nick Humphreys

A pervert has been handed a suspended jail term after being found guilty of voyeurism.

Kevin Foxley, aged 41, committed the offence in Whitchurch between 2016 and 2018. He appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court to be sentenced.

He was found not guilty after trial of a string of other sex offences including three counts of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, two of engaging in sexual activity with an underage girl, one of observing a girl doing a private act and one of assaulting a girl by touching.

Recorder Jonathan Taylor handed Foxley a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. Foxley, of School Close, Marbury, Whitchurch, must also do 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days. He will be on the sex offenders' register and subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

