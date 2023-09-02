Whitchurch pervert avoids jail over voyeurism

Kevin Foxley, aged 41, committed the offence in Whitchurch between 2016 and 2018. He appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court to be sentenced.

He was found not guilty after trial of a string of other sex offences including three counts of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, two of engaging in sexual activity with an underage girl, one of observing a girl doing a private act and one of assaulting a girl by touching.