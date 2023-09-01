Police volunteers sign up to provide 'visible presence'

West Mercia Police's StreetWatch scheme signed up 33 new people to engage with their local communities on "issues that matter most".

The volunteers are made up of local people from different backgrounds who want to meet new people, get some exercise, and help keep their local communities safe.

The force says they will go through an induction period where they will receive formal training and high-vis jackets, as well as lamp post, window and wheelie bin stickers which can they display within their community. These volunteers will have their first walk on September 18, with more walks planned after that.

Launched earlier this year, Streetwatch is a community led watch scheme, made up of groups of volunteers who carry out street walks, but who have no police powers.

The idea is for local people to help improve the neighbourhoods they live in by walking their own streets and providing visible reassurance and appropriate engagement in local issues that matter most, the police say.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Becoming a StreetWatch volunteer is a fantastic way to help keep your community safe, to meet new people in your community who share the same values, improve community engagement with the police, and to keep fit and healthy."