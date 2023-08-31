Sixth man arrested in connection with Shrewsbury DPD murder

Aurman Singh died after being attacked in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury, on Monday, August 21

Aurman Singh died after he was attacked on Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury on Monday, August 21.

A man, aged 23, was arrested in Peterborough on Thursday morning on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Six arrests have now been made in connection with the attack. Last week, four men were charged with murder.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick, Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley and Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

The four men were remanded in custody for trial, due to take place in February next year.

A fifth man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.

Aurman Singh, from Smethwick, died while he was delivering parcels in Berwick Avenue with a colleague in their DPD van when he was attacked shortly after 1pm on August 21.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the delivery worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Singh’s family paid tribute to the DPD worker following his death.

In a statement, they said: "There are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had on me and my family.

"Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother. We don’t want what has happened to us to happen to another family.