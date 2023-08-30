Man in court accused of killing 'devoted' grandmother in Telford crash

Patricia Jones

Jamie Preece, aged 20, was in the dock at Shrewsbury Crown Court accused of causing the death of Patricia Jones, 78, by dangerous driving. He made no plea.

The charge relates to a crash on November 27 last year between a white BMW M2, which Preece is said to have been driving, and a Hyundai i30, which Mrs Jones was driving, on the A442 near the Long Lane Cafe in Shawbirch, Telford. Family members of Mrs Jones were also in court to witness proceedings.

Adrian Roberts, representing Preece, requested an adjournment as the 20-year-old informed him he has autism and ADHD. "He has not received any help in this regard," Mr Roberts told the court.

Judge Anthony Lowe agreed to adjourn the case to October 30 so Preece's conditions can be investigated and to make sure he fully understands legal advice. The judge bailed Preece, of Whitebeam Close, The Rock, Telford.

After Mrs Jones' death, her daughter paid tribute to her, saying: “The tragic loss of mum has left a huge hole in the lives of her family and her many friends.

“She was a devoted mum, grandma, aunty and wife to her late husband, Graham.

“Mum was full of energy and led an active life. She was a much-loved member of the church community of St Lawrence's, Preston Upon the Weald Moors, and secretary for the Six Parishes, a member of Kynnersley WI and Garden Club and a school governor.

“She loved gardening and walking, spending time with family and friends and organising and attending various social events. She enjoyed travelling, both day trips and holidays in the sun.