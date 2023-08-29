Police recover stolen vehicle and offer advice on avoiding car key burglaries

Officers in Ludlow say car key burglary is a crime where an individual breaks into a home with the specific aim of removing car keys and stealing a car from that property.

They have warned people to be aware of being followed or of criminals cruising around their neighbourhoods.

PCSO Beth Francis, of Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are investigating a reported car key burglary in Ludlow and we want to reassure the community we are doing all that we can to trace those responsible - fortunately on this occasion, the vehicle was able to be recovered.

PCSO Francis said they thieves have common methods of committing such a crime.

"The most common methods used by thieves are to follow victims’ home or 'cruise' around residential areas looking for opportunities," the officer said. "If you think you are being followed or see any suspicious vehicles, take the registration number and report it to the police.

"You can also reduce your chances of becoming a victim of car key burglars with the following simple crime prevention methods which are the most effective way to deter potential thieves:

• always keep your keys somewhere safe and out of sight

• always lock your car away safely in the garage, if you have one

• fit a high quality alarm to your vehicle

• use additional security systems such immobilisers and visible security locks

• always take your keys with you when leaving the vehicle unattended

• always keep your keys safe and concealed in public places

• make sure doors, windows, the boot and sunroof are secure whenever you leave your vehicle

• if you own more than one vehicle, park the lesser valued vehicle behind the more expensive one on the driveway, making it more difficult to remove

More home security tips can be found on the West Mercia Police website.