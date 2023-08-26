Shoplifter who stole while on licence warned he could be sent back to custody

By David Tooley

A man who committed two shoplifting offences while out of custody on licence has been fined and warned that he could be sent back behind bars if he doesn't pay his dues to the crown.

Kidderminster Magistrates and County Court building, off Comberton Hill, Kidderminster
Nathan Sigley, aged 19, from Kynaston Road, in Shrewsbury, was arrested by police on Thursday and appeared in the dock at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Friday.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

