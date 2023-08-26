Shoplifter who stole while on licence warned he could be sent back to custody

Nathan Sigley, aged 19, from Kynaston Road, in Shrewsbury, was arrested by police on Thursday and appeared in the dock at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Friday.
A man who committed two shoplifting offences while out of custody on licence has been fined and warned that he could be sent back behind bars if he doesn't pay his dues to the crown.
Nathan Sigley, aged 19, from Kynaston Road, in Shrewsbury, was arrested by police on Thursday and appeared in the dock at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Friday.