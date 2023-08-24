Teen whose 17-year-old girlfriend died in crash convicted of separate driving offences

Logan Addison, aged 18, was in the car with 17-year-old Lily-May Vaughan when their Volkswagen Golf was in a collision with and Audi A3 on February 4 on the A53 in Shawbury. He was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
A teenager who was injured in a crash in which killed his girlfriend has been handed a suspended sentence on unrelated driving matters.
Logan Addison, aged 18, was in the car with 17-year-old Lily-May Vaughan when their Volkswagen Golf was in a collision with and Audi A3 on February 4 on the A53 in Shawbury. He was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.