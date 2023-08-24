Arrest warrant issued for pensioner, 69 who 'had walking stick with metal spikes sticking out'

An arrest warrant has been issued for a pensioner accused of having a walking stick with metal spikes in it.

An arrest warrant has been issued for David Boden
An arrest warrant has been issued for David Boden

David Boden, aged 69, is alleged to have had the adapted stick in Stafford Road, Telford on May 30 this year.

Boden, of Slaney Court, Oakengates, Telford, was due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court to plead to a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, but did not attend.

Chloe Byrne, mitigating, asked magistrates to give Boden "the benefit of the doubt" and re-list the case in a week, rather than issue a bench warrant. She cited a communication breakdown as the reason he was not there, adding that he suffers from anxiety.

However, magistrates refused the application and issued a warrant for Boden's arrest.

