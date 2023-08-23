Transport Police explain why they could not tackle fare dodger reported by MP

Daniel Kawczynski MP

Shrewsbury & Atcham's Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski, relayed the incident last week – saying he had told staff at Birmingham New Street about the man, after he had seen him push through a barrier without a ticket.

Mr Kawczynski said he had earlier seen the man telling a ticket officer he could not speak English before then saying he had no money for a ticket during a conversation carried out with a translation app on a mobile phone.

The man then ignored an order to get off at the next stop, and continued to Birmingham New Street, where the MP watched him push through the barrier behind a passenger with a legitimate ticket.

Mr Kawczynski said he had reported the issue to staff, but was told they were unable to do anythig.

The MP wrote to the Home Secretary over his outrage at the issue, and even suggested police with dogs should be put in place to "ensure people like this are dealt with appropriately".

Mr Kawczynski said: "The current system makes a mockery of the situation for the millions of hardworking people who are facing a cost of living crisis, but nevertheless dutifully purchase tickets to use trains."

British Transport Police have now confirmed that their officers were dealing with a number of incidents in and around the station at the time – and were unable to respond.

A spokesman said: "Fare evasion is a criminal offence, British Transport Police work closely with train operating companies to ensure the law is being upheld and to disrupt criminal activity.

"The staffing at the time of this incident has been reviewed and officers were engaged in responding to several incidents at and near Birmingham New Street Station.