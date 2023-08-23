Emily Bates and Mike Griffiths of the Bird in Hand

A 23-year-old man died in an incident in the street at Berwick Avenue, in Coton Hill, on Monday afternoon and police blocked off access to about 20 homes as they clamped down on the crime scene.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigations.

Residents found themselves unable to return to their homes as they came back from work until the news spread that the Bird in Hand in Coton Hill was a good place to gather and await news. Residents have praised the pub for being there to provide a community centre.

Emily Bates and her partner Mike Griffiths, 32, took over the Bird in Hand about 18 months ago and are building a community pub. Close by are two other pubs, the Woodman and the Royal Oak, which are also strongly supportive of their community.

Miss Bates, 29, said: "We are a community pub and that is what we do.

"There were about 20 people, those who were shut out, who came in and were coming and going with their children, parking in our car park.

"It's much better being in a pub than standing in the street for hours.

"There have been a number of incidents in Shrewsbury recently and everyone was talking about them.

"I think it's put the fear of God into lots of people.

"Four of five years ago a stabbing in Shrewsbury would be an isolated incident, now it seems not to be."

She added that "everybody was trying to find out what was going on and and whether we had heard anything."

The pub normally opens from 4pm to 11pm on Monday to Thursday, from 2pm to midnight on a Friday, 12pm to midnight on a Saturday, and 12pm till 10pm on a Sunday.

Miss Bates said they were able to close at 11pm on Monday as everyone was allowed back into their homes.

"I'm just glad everyone was safe," she added.

Miss Bates said the pub trade is OK for them at the moment as they "adapt to keep going".

They will be putting on a big Bank Holiday event on Saturday and Sunday to tie in with the Shrewsbury Folk Festival which will be on just down the road at the showground.

Miss Bates said they will have three live bands, food and a bouncy castle, plus more whisky, vodka and rum.

The show will be started at 5pm on Saturday by folk singer Stompin' Thompson who is making a special trip from out of town to play there.

The pub has also invested in a refurbishment of its lounge, an 85-inch TV for sport and they are ramping up to re-introduce food with brand new kitchens in September.