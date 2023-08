Jamie Stubbings, aged 41, had the blade in Stonebridge Close, Aqueduct, Telford on May 9 this year.

Stubbings, of Bishopdale, Brookside, Telford, was found guilty in his absence at Kidderminster Magistrates Court of possession of a bladed article in a public place. He previously pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to bail after missing a court hearing.