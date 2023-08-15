Fraudsters claiming to be the police targeting vulnerable residents in Shropshire

Fraudsters have been reportedly claiming to be from the police to extort money from the vulnerable in Shropshire

Police in Shropshire have received "several reports" of residents getting calls from someone claiming to be a detective for the police and saying the recipient's grandson had been arrested in London.

Officers believe this is the caller’s way of engaging with their victim to then attempt to obtain money. Fortunately, in the most recent cases, the informant terminated the call when they suspected it to be a hoax.

Detective Inspector Rich Davies said: “There are many aliases used by these fraudsters but claiming to be Detective Collins appears to be the latest one we have been aware of, and we would ask members of the public to share this message that if you are called by someone using this name or claiming to be from the police as it is fraudulent.

“Fortunately, none of the victims gave the caller personal details as they suspected the call wasn’t genuine, but this isn’t always the case.

“I must stress that no police officer from West Mercia Police or another force will ever contact you and request you withdraw or transfer funds for any purpose, regardless of what unit they are from or role they claim to perform."

Police are urging residents that receive this or a similar call to never give out personal details, instead to hang up and report it immediately to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.