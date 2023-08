Cousins in Ennerdale Road, Harlescott, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Martin Carter, aged 50, stole items from Cousins in Ennerdale Road, Harlescott.

He first targeted the shop twice in July last year, before returning on April 16 this year to help himself to items.

Carter, of Avondale Drive, Castlefields, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to three counts of theft.