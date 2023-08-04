Police in remote town on the hunt for thief who stole 14 beehives

In what can only described as an unusual crime spree, police in a remote Welsh town are on the hunt for a thief who allegedly stole 14 beehives.

Witnesses have been urged to come forward after the hives disappeared from Blackwood Lane near Llangollen, North Wales, over the weekend.

In a video update on Twitter, PCSO Iwan Owen, of the North Wales Rural Crime team, said: "Bit of an unusual one for you today - we've had reports that 14 beehives with incumbent bees have been stolen from this location sometime between 8am Saturday morning and possibly about midnight on Monday.

"This is an appeal for anyone who's seen anything suspicious in that time (and) to the beekeeping community.

"They are likely to have been taken late at night after the bees have presumably returned to the hive.

"14 hives have gone so its likely to be a vehicle similar to a long wheelbase Ford Transit or a trailer, so is are you aware of somebody who has a sudden influx of beehives (or) someone who's starting to sell new hives, please get in touch."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference A121770.

