Manitou vehicle stolen from Shropshire farm and driven off along country roads, say police

By David Tooley

Police have asked members of the public to keep a look out for a vehicle stolen from a farm near Albrighton.

Picture: Shifnal and Albrighton police
Officers say the Manitou vehicle was taken from a farm in Cordy Lane, Albrighton at 3.32am on Wednesday and sighted shortly later, leaving the area heading in the direction of Donington Lane and Renshaw Wood.

PCSO Steven Breese, of the policing team in Shifnal and Albrighton, said: "Please be aware, and keep a look out for a stolen Manitou.

PCSO Breese said if anyone has any sightings they should call police quoting ref 00086_i_02082023.

Officers have also issued advice on preventing the theft of heavy farm machinery on the West Mercia Police website at westmercia.police.uk/advice/advice-information/rc/rural-crime/heavy-machinery-theft-prevention.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

