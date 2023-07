Sainsburys in Oswestry. Picture: Google

Carl Doidge, aged 37, assaulted the officer at Sainsbury's in Black Gate Street, Oswestry this week on Tuesday, July 25.

Earlier that day, he stole £400 worth of Nike sweatshirts from Sports Direct in Cross Street, and two days earlier he took £47 worth of baby milk without paying from Morrisons in Shrewsbury Road.

Doidge, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and one of assaulting an emergency worker.