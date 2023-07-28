File photo: AP/dpa, Soeren Stache

Stacey Deacon, 25, harassed the man and "repeatedly" attended his home and place of work in Wilmslow, Cheshire, last year, between the end of August and the end of September.

She also "repeatedly made numerous telephone calls" and sent the man "a large number" of text messages, and made "multiple accounts on Twitter to mention him and attempt to gain contact", North Cheshire Magistrates Court heard on July 20.

Deacon, of Primmer Road in Donnington, was reported to the police and on March 15 this year she pleaded guilty to a single offence of stalking (without causing fear, alarm or distress) contrary to the Protection from Harassment Act 1997.

On July 20 she was ordered by magistrates to do 80 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

She was also given a restraining order banning her from contacting her victim "by any means whatsoever" for three years.