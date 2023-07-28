Jail for prolific Telford thief who stole meat, razor blades and dog food

Shane Chick, aged 34, targeted shops in Telford that he was already banned from last month and this month.

On June 30, he stole seven joints of lamb and 12 sirloin steaks to the value of £90 from Farmfoods in Ketley. Then, on July 15, he stole dog food, air fresheners and Dettol products worth £46 from Heron Foods in Wellington.

Four days later he took razor blades and deodorant worth £40 from Wilkos in Wellington, and on July 29 he committed an identical theft to his first, taking seven lamb joints and 12 steaks worth £90 from Farmfoods in Ketley.

Chick, of Chepstow Drive, Leegomery, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of theft and one breach of a criminal behaviour order.