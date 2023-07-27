Driver banned for failing to provide a roadside breath test

Telford Magistrates Court

Dale Adams, aged 39, of Tadorna Drive, had been found "slumped in the passenger seat" following an incident in Crystal Drive, Telford, on May 20, 2023.

Joanne Fox, senior prosecutor, said Adams had refused to provide for a breath test. She compared his appearance as "compliant and quiet" at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday to his attitude on the day.

Ryan Khaira, defending, said Adams had suffered the death of a best friend, found that his wife had been having and affair. He took to drugs and alcohol.

Before then he had "turned his life around" for 13 years after the birth of his son.

Since the incident Adams has "given his head a wobble" and is working with the Telford project A Better Tomorrow. He's a qualified electronics engineer and wants to get back into work, Mr Khaira said.

Presiding justice Dr Louise Bouic said she was "heartened to hear how he was turning his life around".