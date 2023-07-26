Jailed: Man gets 18 years for unprovoked high street hammer attack on woman

Alexander Stone. Picture: West Mercia Police

Alexander Stone, 38, of Bridge Street, Kington, Herefordshire, struck the woman on the head multiple times with a hammer in broad daylight on July 22, 2022 as bystanders stepped in to save her.

The victim and the members of the public who intervened in the attack in High Street, Kington, have been praised.

Stone was sentenced for attempted murder at Worcester Crown Court on Friday.

The court heard how members of the public quickly intervened prior to the arrival of police, which meant that thankfully the victim wasn’t physically injured.

A police spokesperson said: "Without their bravery the outcome for the victim could have been very different."

DC Leah Lowe, the officer in charge of the case, said: “We’re pleased with the significant sentence handed to Stone, which reflects the severity of his attempted attack on the victim.

“The victim has shown immense courage and I’d like to commend her on her bravery and conduct during the whole process.

“I’d also like to thank the members of the public at the scene who intervened.

"Their bravery was incredible, and their quick actions prevented the incident becoming even more serious.

“I know this was an extremely distressing incident for the public to witness, especially in a small, rural town like Kington, and I’d like to thank the local community for their support and help throughout our investigation.