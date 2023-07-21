Police appeal after burglars steal valuable items in rural Shropshire raid

Officers say it is currently unknown how the offenders got into the property in the Church Preen area between 10am and 7.45pm on Thursday, July 20.

PC Jono Lightfoot, of the West Mercia Police rural and business team, said: "We are appealing for information following a burglary at an address in the Church Preen area.

"It’s currently unknown how the offenders have got into the property.

"A number of valuable items were stolen from the address."

PC Lightfoot said anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police online, quoting incident number 00419_I_20072023.

"Please also contact us if you were in the area and saw anything suspicious," he added.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org