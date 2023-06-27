Inquest opens into death of man at centre of murder inquiry

Five suspects arrested in connection with the case have all been released

John Ithell, 59, who lived in the Pentre Gwyn area, died in the Wrexham Maelor Hospital on June 12 after being found lying in bushes alongside a lane off Cefn Road, Wrexham.

At a hearing in Ruthin John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, said that Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers had found that Mr Ithell had suffered a fractured skull.

He gave a provisional cause of death as a severe blunt force head injury.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the possible murder and all have been released pending further enquiries.