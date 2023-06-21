Drink-driver who was twice the limit in Telford was already banned

By Nick HumphreysDonningtonCrimePublished:

A banned motorist who was caught driving a people carrier in Telford while more than twice the drink-drive limit has been handed a suspended prison term.

Christopher Delo, aged 32, drove a Vauxhall Zafira on Oakengates Road, in Donnington, while under the influence of drink last Tuesday, June 13.

A breath test found that Delo had 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.

Delo, of James Nelson Crescent, Trench, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a vehicle when above the alcohol limit, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Magistrates handed Delo a 12-week jail term, suspended for 12 months. They also fined him £691 and placed him on a four-month curfew which orders him to stay at home between the hours of 8pm and 7am the next day. He is now banned from driving for 46 months.

Crime
News
Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News