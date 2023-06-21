Drink-driver who was twice the limit in Telford was already banned

Christopher Delo, aged 32, drove a Vauxhall Zafira on Oakengates Road, in Donnington, while under the influence of drink last Tuesday, June 13.

A breath test found that Delo had 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.

Delo, of James Nelson Crescent, Trench, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a vehicle when above the alcohol limit, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.