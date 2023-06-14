Two arrested in Wrexham murder investigation after man dies in hospital

North Wales Police says its investigations are ongoing.

The arrests follow an incident on Monday morning when North Wales Police officers were made aware that a man had collapsed.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"A man was taken to hospital, where he later sadly died."

The man who died has been named as John Ithell, aged 59, who lived in Pentre Gwyn, Wrexham.

A police spokesperson said: "At 6.42am on Monday, June 12, we were made aware of a report a man had collapsed on a lane adjacent to Cefn Road, Wrexham."

Officers say the man's family has been informed and they are "being supported by specialist officers."