John Rowlands. Photo: West Mercia Police

John Eugene Charles Rowlands, 45, had been charged with arson with intent to endanger life after an incident in Unicorn Road, Oswestry, on March 3 of 2022.

He had been due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on May 23 this year but failed to attend, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

He is described as 5ft9 and of slim build. West Mercia Police says he may have a long brown beard.

He is known to frequent the Higher Heath and Darliston areas of Prees, near Whitchurch.