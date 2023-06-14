Have you seen this man? Accused in Oswestry arson case wanted after missing court date

Police have released a photo of a Shropshire man they are looking for after he failed to appear at court to answer a charge of arson.

John Rowlands. Photo: West Mercia Police
John Eugene Charles Rowlands, 45, had been charged with arson with intent to endanger life after an incident in Unicorn Road, Oswestry, on March 3 of 2022.

He had been due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on May 23 this year but failed to attend, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

He is described as 5ft9 and of slim build. West Mercia Police says he may have a long brown beard.

He is known to frequent the Higher Heath and Darliston areas of Prees, near Whitchurch.

Anyone with information on Rowlands’s whereabouts is asked to call 999.

