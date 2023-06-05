Teen driver who had cannabis in system is banned from the road

Hereford Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Robbie Boulton, of Border Meadow, Ludlow, was caught in a Volkswagen Polo on the B4361 North Road, Leominster on January 21 this year.

A test found he had 5.1 microgrammes of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive component of cannabis - per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure, is 2mcg.

Boulton, aged 19, pleaded guilty at Hereford Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with a controlled drug above the specified limit.