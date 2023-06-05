Teen driver who had cannabis in system is banned from the road

By Nick HumphreysLudlowCrimePublished:

A teenage driver who was caught behind the wheel with cannabis in his system has been banned from the road.

Hereford Magistrates Court. Picture: Google
Hereford Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Robbie Boulton, of Border Meadow, Ludlow, was caught in a Volkswagen Polo on the B4361 North Road, Leominster on January 21 this year.

A test found he had 5.1 microgrammes of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive component of cannabis - per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure, is 2mcg.

Boulton, aged 19, pleaded guilty at Hereford Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Magistrates banned him from driving for a year and fined him £120. Boulton must also pay £135 in prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £48.

Crime
News
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News