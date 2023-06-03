Rapist dubbed 'danger to society' by police gets 11-year sentence

David Sam Jones was handed an eleven year extended sentence after admitting to a rape in 2015. Picture: North Wales Police

David Sam Jones, 30, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday, June 2, after admitting a charge of rape that occurred in Wrexham in January 2015.

Jones, of no fixed abode, was handed an 11-year extended sentence, comprising of seven years in prison and an extended period on licence of four years.

Extended sentences are imposed when the court has found that an offender is dangerous, and an extended licence period is required to protect the public from a risk of harm.

Jones was also made the subject of a lifetime restraining order against his victim.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jennie Ribbons-Steen said: “Jones’ crimes have spanned over a number of years. He is a danger to society, and I have no doubt he would have gone on to continue to offend.

“I hope that today's sentence brings some measure of justice and healing to the victim, and highlights that time is never a barrier to investigating a crime and bringing someone to justice.”

Trainee Detective Constable Natalie Edwards added: “I commend the incredible bravery the victim has shown throughout this whole investigation. To speak out against such a violent offender shows real courage.