Police appeal after burglar gets into home via the cat flap

Officers say the burglary happened at a home in Corve Street between midnight and 5am on Tuesday May 30 and involved the theft of two purses with bank cards, one ladies wedding band, one laptop with bag, one silver teapot and two iPhones and some power tools.

PCSO Beth Francis, of the policing team covering Ludlow, said: "The offender or offenders gained entry to the property by removing a cat flap and reaching for the key/handle on the inside of the door.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police online, quoting incident number 00088_I_30052023.

Or, if you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org