Murder victim found in River Severn named as 34-year-old Ford woman Natalie Dean

Natalie Dean

A murder investigation was launched after the body of a woman was found in the river at Llanidloes on Sunday.

The 34-year-old’s family has paid tribute to her, saying: "We are distraught by the loss of our daughter and sister Natalie Dean, and she will be missed by us all.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant a lot to the whole family.

"We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.

"As a family, we encourage members of the public to support the police and contact if you have any information of relevance."

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen, or has dashcam footage of, a man and a woman in Llanidloes, or on the A470 between Llanidloes and Dolwen, on Saturday or Sunday.

The woman is described as white, 5ft 4ins, of small build, with very long dreadlocks, which were past her waist. She was wearing a grey coloured top, dark trousers and white trainers.

The man is described as white, approximately 6ft, of stocky build with dreadlocks in his hair and a dark coloured bandana.

He was wearing a short sleeve, high vis-style jacket, T-shirt, shorts and light-coloured trainers, and had a black bag with a single strap.

He had a small, dark-coloured dog with him.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to get in touch through the dedicated website orlo.uk/5BVex.

You can also contact us by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.