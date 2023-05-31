Father and son targeted in 'racially aggravated attack' by teenagers with golf club in Telford

A man was hit several times with a golf club by a group of teenage boys

The Polish adult male was hit several times with a golf club by a group of teenage boys in a racially aggravated incident of grievous bodily harm.

The man suffered a cut to his left arm and bruising to the back and ribs and was taken to hospital for treatment.

His 10-year-old son was subjected to racially aggravated intentional harassment.

PC Sian Evans said: “This was a nasty racially aggravated attack and we are asking for any witnesses to the assault to come forward, particularly anyone with CCTV or phone video of what happened.

“There were a lot of children on the Skate Park and it is believed that these incidents may have been video captured by them.”

The alleged offenders were reportedly aged about 16.

One is described as wearing a black ripped top, grey joggers, carrying a red Adidas man bag and white Jordans.

Another one wore a grey tracksuit and black body warmer.

They ran off after the incident which happened at about 4.30pm yesterday.