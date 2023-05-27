Thomas Keeley, aged 26, of Yeldside Gardens, Cleobury Mortimer, was sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for two years.
Keeley appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on May 19 after pleading guilty on February 23, to charges of making indecent images of children.
He will be required to complete the accredited program requirement for 43 days and rehabilitation activity requirement for 23 days.
A sexual harm protection order was granted for 10 years.
The court also imposed a deprivation order for all seized phones and computers and ordered that Keeley pay a victim surcharge of £187.
He is also restricted in the use of computer equipment, must report to the police any time he aquires any such device and must not delete search history. He is also ordered to make devices immediately available on request for inspection by a police officer, or police staff employee, and must he allow such persons to install risk management monitoring software if they choose to.