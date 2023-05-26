Three appear in court over drugs charges

The three are set to appear in court next month

Jordan Warren, Nathan Smout, and Lewis Doran, were all remanded in custody following the hearing at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Warren, 24, of Birch Grove, Ruyton XI Towns, faces four charges – being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, and common assault of an emergency worker.

Doran, 22, of Roddington Heath, Shrewsbury, also faces four charges – being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possession of heroin with intent to supply, and possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Smout, 36, of no fixed abode, faces two charges – being concerned in the supply of heroin, and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.