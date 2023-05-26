Two arrested on suspicion of wounding 16-year-old boy in Shifnal get bail

Emergency services were called to the scene in Shifnal

The pair, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of wounding in relation to an incident in Bradford Street, Shifnal, on Thursday, May 18.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said they had since been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 15-year-old boy, who was also arrested in relation to the same incident, has appeared in court charged with two offences – wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon.

No pleas were entered during the hearing and he is scheduled to appear before Telford Magistrates Court later this month.