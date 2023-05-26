Two arrested on suspicion of wounding 16-year-old boy in Shifnal get bail

The pair, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of wounding in relation to an incident in Bradford Street, Shifnal, on Thursday, May 18.
A spokesman for West Mercia Police said they had since been bailed pending further enquiries.
A 15-year-old boy, who was also arrested in relation to the same incident, has appeared in court charged with two offences – wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon.
No pleas were entered during the hearing and he is scheduled to appear before Telford Magistrates Court later this month.
The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital after the incident but was subsequently discharged.