Paedophile jailed for 92 months for child sex offences

Damien Lucas, 36, of New Street in Leominster was sentenced to 92 months in prison at Hereford Crown Court on Tuesday, when he pleaded guilty to eight charges brought against him.

Charges included attempting to arrange the rape or sexual assault of a child under 13, making indecent images of children - including 199 Category A images; the most serious - and distributing an indecent image of a child.

Detective Inspector Matt McNelis said: “The strength of this seven-year sentence sends a strident message to online child sex offenders across the country.

"The possession, making and distribution of indecent images of children and the grooming of children to provide opportunities to commit contact offences are abhorrent crimes that we are fighting hard to prevent every day.

"Damien Lucas pleaded guilty to having hundreds of images including 199 Category A images. Each of these depicts the rape and / or torture of a child.

"The possession and sharing of these images and videos re-victimises each child in perpetuity and we continue to work with partners, including Lucy Faithfull Foundation and Family Matters, to stamp out this vile trade in human misery.”

If you have been affected by child sexual abuse, contact police on 101 and speak to a police officer in confidence.

Support services are available that can help if you are a victim of abuse.

Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood or is concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline confidentially on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.