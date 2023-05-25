Whitchurch man jailed for County Lines drugs offences

John Jones, 30, of Gambrel Avenue, Whitchurch was sentenced to two years in prison. Photo: Shropshire Cops

John Jones, 30, of Gambrel Avenue, Whitchurch was sentenced to two years in prison for possession with intent to supply.

In February last year, as part of a County Lines investigation, Jones was stopped and searched by police and found to be in possession of cocaine.

A search of his mobile phone revealed messages consistent with drug dealing.

Jones pleaded guilty to the offence on January 10 at Telford Magistrates' Court.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood team and our colleagues in Merseyside Police carried out a joint operation, OP Medusa in February 2022.

"Operation Medusa was our response to disrupt Merseyside-based county lines operating within Shropshire. During this operation, Jones was stopped and searched and found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine.