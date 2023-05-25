Police in Telford get two for price of one as 'uninsured driver' caught with 'uninsured friend'

By David TooleyTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Traffic police in Telford grabbed two for the price of one in a traffic operation.

A car seized by officers. Photo: Telford Police
A car seized by officers. Photo: Telford Police

Officers found that one driver collected his uninsured friend in an uninsured vehicle - so they reported both of them and seized the vehicles.

Shockingly they also reported that they stopped 55 vehicles, and 18 drivers were reported for a "multitude of offences".

A total of six vehicles were taken off the roads for having no insurance.

A spokesman for Telford Police said: "Team E Telford and Team D North Operational Policing Unit have conducted a traffic operation in Telford.

Picture: Telford Police

"Fifty-5 vehicles stopped, 18 drivers reported for a multitude of offences and six vehicles seized for no insurance."

They added: "One driver even collected his uninsured friend in an uninsured vehicle, both reported and vehicles seized!

"Please check the condition of your vehicles and driver documentation."

Crime
News
Transport
Telford
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News