Police in Telford get two for price of one as 'uninsured driver' caught with 'uninsured friend'

A car seized by officers. Photo: Telford Police

Officers found that one driver collected his uninsured friend in an uninsured vehicle - so they reported both of them and seized the vehicles.

Shockingly they also reported that they stopped 55 vehicles, and 18 drivers were reported for a "multitude of offences".

A total of six vehicles were taken off the roads for having no insurance.

A spokesman for Telford Police said: "Team E Telford and Team D North Operational Policing Unit have conducted a traffic operation in Telford.

Picture: Telford Police

"Fifty-5 vehicles stopped, 18 drivers reported for a multitude of offences and six vehicles seized for no insurance."

They added: "One driver even collected his uninsured friend in an uninsured vehicle, both reported and vehicles seized!