A number of emergency vehicles could be seen at the scene

The incident took place in Shifnal earlier this afternoon.

A number of police cars, a paramedic car and the ambulance service could be seen at the scene, on Bradford Street, while the air ambulance was also sent.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that they had been called to reports of a stabbing – just after 2.40pm.

They said a boy had been taken to hospital on blue lights for treatment.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "At 2.45pm today, officers were called to Bradford Street, Shifnal, to an assault involving a 16 year-old-boy. He has been taken to hospital.

They added: "Enquiries are currently ongoing."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called just after 2.40pm to reports of a stabbing at an address on Bradford Street in Shifnal.

"An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a BASICS doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a teenage boy with serious injuries.