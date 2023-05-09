Notification Settings

Big fine and new ban for disqualified driver caught at the wheel on A41

By David Stubbings

A disqualified driver who took to one of Shropshire's most notorious roads has had a new ban imposed.

Vakas Ali was stopped on the A41 near Market Drayton
Vakas Ali was caught driving a Volkswagen Passat along the A41 at Tern Hill Roundabout, Market Drayton, while serving a ban.

The 34-year-old was also found to be driving without insurance and at the wheel of a car which didn't have a valid MOT certificate when stopped on March 7, 2021.

On Friday, April 28, at Chester Magistrates Court, Ali, of Maer, Newcastle-under-Lyme, admitted all three offences.

He was given a new three-month driving ban for driving while disqualified, fined £200 and ordered to pay £120 costs and a £40 surcharge.

Ali was given another £200 fine for driving without insurance but received no separate penalty for driving a car without a valid test certificate.

In total he must pay £560.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

