Shrewsbury thief stole fuel four times and took car without consent

Steven Kirby, aged 49, stole fuel worth a total of £32.19 in Shrewsbury in September, October and December last year. He also took a Hyundai i10 on December 18 without the owner's consent.

Kirby, of Victoria Road, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of theft and one count of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.