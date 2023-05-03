Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury thief stole fuel four times and took car without consent

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A thief who stole fuel four times and took a car without the owner's consent has been ordered to do unpaid work.

Steven Kirby, aged 49, stole fuel worth a total of £32.19 in Shrewsbury in September, October and December last year. He also took a Hyundai i10 on December 18 without the owner's consent.

Kirby, of Victoria Road, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of theft and one count of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order, with a requirement to do 60 hours of unpaid work. Kirby was also ordered to pay compensation of £132.19. He must pay by May 22.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News