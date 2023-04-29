Jailed: Prolific thief stole booze, steak and expensive perfume in spate of 14 thefts

Naomi Wilson, aged 36, targeted a Boots in Telford five times and a garage in Broseley four times, as well as shops in Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth and Market Drayton in a spate of 14 thefts from February to April this year. She stole at least £2,900 worth of goods.

Wilson, who appeared at Telford Magistrates Court to be sentenced, started her crime spree with two thefts from Wheatland Garage in Broseley on February 4. She took beer, spirits, steak and milkshakes.

She returned to the garage on February 6 and 15, taking wine, laundry gels and more steak.

On February 16, she ventured to Matalan in Brixton Way, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, where she stole £100 worth of clothing. She also stole £208 worth of items including gin, spirits, electric toothbrushes and a hairbrush from a Co-op store in Shrewsbury in February.

Wilson followed it up by making a slew of high-value thefts from Boots on the Forge Retail Park in Telford, all within a fortnight. On March 1 she stole £300 worth of skincare products, before returning on March 7 to take No7 beauty products. On March 11 she stole £400 worth of vitamins from the shop, before taking more vitamins, tester perfumes and fragrances to the value of £400 on March 14.

Wilson also travelled to Market Drayton in March to steal fragrances worth £250 from Savers in Oak Court, and £300 worth of meat and electrical items from Sainsbury's in Shrewsbury Road.

On April 1, she stole £200 worth of meat and wine from M&S Simply Food in Bridgnorth, before returning to Boots one last time three days later to carry out her highest value raid of all. She took 15 tester bottles of aftershave and perfume worth a total value of £800.