Police confirm charges against man over alleged shop thefts in Telford town centre

By David Tooley

A man has been charged with four counts of theft from stores in Telford town centre, police have confirmed.

Officers say the legal move has been made following an arrest for alleged shop thefts on April 19.

A spokesman for Telford Police said: "Following on from the incident which took place on the April 19 the male in question has been interviewed and charged with 4 counts of theft from stores."

At the time offices said they conducted a search and recovered a number of stolen goods.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star

