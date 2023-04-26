One of the recovered vehicles. Picture: @ShropCop.

Officers at the policing team covering Hadley & Leegomery say they recovered three high end stolen cars and expect more to follow.

Sergeant Peter Rigby of the area Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team have come across a car chopping shop in the local area.

"So far three high end stolen cars have been recovered with more expected to follow."

A chop shop is an illegal enterprise that disassembles stolen motor vehicles and sells their parts.

Chop shops are often linked to car-theft rings as part of a broader organised crime enterprise.