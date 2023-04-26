Notification Settings

Three three high end stolen cars recovered as police bust Telford 'chop shop'

By David Tooley

Police have busted a suspected car 'chop shop' in Telford.

One of the recovered vehicles. Picture: @ShropCop.
Officers at the policing team covering Hadley & Leegomery say they recovered three high end stolen cars and expect more to follow.

Sergeant Peter Rigby of the area Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team have come across a car chopping shop in the local area.

"So far three high end stolen cars have been recovered with more expected to follow."

A chop shop is an illegal enterprise that disassembles stolen motor vehicles and sells their parts.

Chop shops are often linked to car-theft rings as part of a broader organised crime enterprise.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

