Teenage motorist admits careless driving after crash on country road

Worcester Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Spencer Cornes, aged 19, failed to stop and report the incident after crashing a Renault Clio into a Mitsubishi Eclipse on the B4367 at Broome, near Craven Arms, on October 21 last year.

He had no licence and was uninsured to drive the car.

Cornes, of Coronation Road, Craven Arms, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention, without a licence, without insurance and failing to stop and report an accident.