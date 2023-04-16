Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenage motorist admits careless driving after crash on country road

By Nick HumphreysCraven ArmsCrimePublished:

A motorist has admitted careless driving after crashing into another vehicle on a country road.

Worcester Magistrates Court. Picture: Google
Worcester Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Spencer Cornes, aged 19, failed to stop and report the incident after crashing a Renault Clio into a Mitsubishi Eclipse on the B4367 at Broome, near Craven Arms, on October 21 last year.

He had no licence and was uninsured to drive the car.

Cornes, of Coronation Road, Craven Arms, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention, without a licence, without insurance and failing to stop and report an accident.

He will next appear at Telford Magistrates Court to be sentenced. Magistrates granted him bail.

Crime
News
Craven Arms
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News