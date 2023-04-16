Audi seized from Shropshire street after being found in 'dangerous' condition

Whitchurch SNT shared the photo on Sunday

The black Audi A3 was seized by officers from Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team while on patrol on Sunday.

The vehicle had previously been reported to the team for driving with no tax.

Upon inspection, officers found the vehicle to be "in an unroadworthy and dangerous condition".

Police shared the photo of the luxury vehicle being taken away by a recovery vehicle on social media.

While the punishment for driving without road tax does not include penalty points on licences, a driver found to be in possession of a car in a dangerous condition can face up to a £400 fine and 12 penalty points.